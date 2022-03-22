Local quilting shop named the top shop in the country

The store was selected as one of the top 10 quilt shops in the country and will be featured in Quilt Sampler's upcoming spring/summer 2022 magazine.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Quilting Bee was selected as one of the top 10 quilt shops in the country by Quilt Sampler magazine.

The store will be featured in Quilt Sampler's upcoming spring/summer 2022 magazine that will be released on April 29, 2022.

The magazine will have a multi-page article about the Quilting Bee and several other shops across the country along with an unreleased quilt designed by Lori Hein of Coolwater Quilts.

Quilting Bee owner Treasure Auble said the community is what makes the store stand out on the national stage.

"I think providing the place to actually come and be a community and create and inspire each other, that's what we're doing," Auble said. "It's not about us, it's about the community and about the customers. They make the Quilting Bee. It's a community store. It's all about them."

Despite the store's classroom not being as big as Auble would like it to be, it offers 100 classes per month.

The Quilting Bee is a haven for local quilters, bringing joy and fostering community. Auble said that despite the store's classrooms having to close during the pandemic, Quilting Bee customers stayed at home sewing masks.

"If you ask our customer, probably 90% of the stuff they make they give away as either donations or gifts," Auble said.

The store nomination announcement was made by Auble and her husband Scot on March 7 during a Facebook live video.

According to Quilting Bee's Facebook post, to celebrate the featuring of the store, they will be hosting a launch event for a week after launch day, which will feature giveaways, free food and unveiling the store featured quilt in the magazine.