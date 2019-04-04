KREM Short Stories is a weekly series following everyday life and interesting anecdotes in Spokane.

Photojournalist Nathan Brand interviews a new Spokane resident every week and will feature their story on our website and the KREM YouTube page.

During the first week of KREM Short Stories, Brand and KREM digital producer Megan Carroll collaborated for a story about John Warren, who has been living on the streets of Spokane for more than 30 years.

Since then, Brand has interviewed Anni, who runs a quirky and unique antiques shop located on the Sprague Avenue Corridor.

Brand also spoke with a man named Richard while he was searching through records at Record Memories on Hamilton Street near Gonzaga University. He told us about his favorites and the power of music in his life.

Here are their stories.

John Warren, limping down Third Avenue in downtown Spokane

John Warren has lived on the streets of Spokane for nearly 30 years. In the winter, he said homelessness is particularly painful for him – both physically and emotionally.

“Not everybody’s happy. Everybody’s struggling … some of us are going through it harder than the others," he said.

Watch Warren's story below:

Anni Ryan Meyer, organizing antiques at Sprague Avenue Vintage

Thursday, March 21 at 11 a.m.



Anni Ryan Meyer told KREM 2 the story of Sprague Ave. Vintage located on East Sprague Avenue.

"...And I just started feeling the love and the history and the past, and even the handles on old tools, they just speak to you," Ryan Meyer said.

Watch Anni Ryan Meyer's story below:

Richard Terzieff, looking for a record at Recorded Memories on Hamilton

Tuesday, March 26 at 11 a.m.

"It’s like you hear a song and it takes you back. I can listen to a song and be driving up Highway 1. It can take you back to an ex. It can take you back to happy times, bad times, whatever," he said.

Watch Richard Terzieff's story below:

