'He was one of the best Vandals there ever was': Coeur d'Alene legend, Bud Ford, dies at 91

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Bud Ford, a man known and respected for his generosity in Coeur d'Alene and his contributions to the University of Idaho, died Saturday. He was 91, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"The #GemState lost a great today," wrote Mahmood Sheikh.

He described Ford as a "compassionate and dedicated philanthropist to education, youth programs and sports. He will be missed. His generosity will impact generations."

Jim Faucher of Coeur d’Alene, who knew Ford for more than a decade, said he was a legend, a philanthropist and a man who loved community,

Ford seemed ageless.

Faucher told a story of a rafting trip he went on a few years ago on the Salmon River out of Riggins, and Ford and his son Charlie were on the same trip.

They hit some whitewater, and Bud Ford was having a ball, displaying the joy and spirit of a 21-year-old.

“He was a great, outgoing guy,” Faucher said Tuesday.

Ford and his late wife, June, were known for having big hearts and big pockets.

The Fords funded the June Ford Viking Field House at Coeur d’Alene High School.

A sizable donation resulted in The Bud and June Ford Club Room at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

Another $2.5 million went for a new court — Bud Ford Court — at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

The Fords were awarded honorary alumni status from the University of Idaho for their contributions.

In 2010, Bud Ford was chosen the first State of Idaho Official of the Year.

In 2013, he was inducted into the North Idaho Hall of Fame.

There was also a $250,000 donation to the Coeur d’Alene carousel.

In an interview with The Press in February 2020 at his McEuen Terrace condominium, Ford said he was glad to give.

“Idaho has given my children and my grandchildren an excellent education,” he said.

Ford was born in North Dakota. His parents moved to Coeur d’Alene during the Great Depression, when he was about 4 years old, and he grew up here.

In high school, he lettered in four sports — baseball, basketball, football and track.

He served nearly 30 years in the Army Reserve, settling for good in Coeur d’Alene after a stint in Wyoming.

“This is home,” he said. “I love it here.”

His stepfather operated a refrigeration business in downtown Coeur d’Alene. Ford worked with him for a time and later bought it, and sold appliances and TVs.

He bought real estate, including three mobile home parks, which he has held for nearly 50 years. He made sound investments.

“I’ve worked hard. I’ve been frugal all my life,” Ford told The Press. “I’ve made adequate income and I like to return things to the community.”

Ford leaves a legacy of being a "devoted fan, honorary alumnus, Hall of Famer, visionary benefactor."

"He was one of the best Vandals there ever was," wrote Ethan McIlhargey.