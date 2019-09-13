GREELEY, Colo — A 5-year-old got to spend an afternoon playing with a unicorn. Her brother got transported into his favorite movie.

It was all part of a magical photo shoot to commemorate a special moment in this family's life.

Rachel Perman, a photographer from Greeley, took the adorable pictures of her children.

Perman, who also works as a children's ministry director with Church Project in Greeley, said photography started out as a hobby, but as people started wanting to pay her for her pictures she slowly turned it into a part-time business. She generally focuses on portraits.

This year, she said she wanted to use that talent to celebrate a huge milestone in her family.

About five years ago, Perman was diagnosed with cancer. She had a 5-year-old daughter and had given birth to twins a month and a half earlier.

"I remember looking at my 5-year-old and being really upset that I might not have that five years with [the twins],” Perman said.

Perman is now in remission and her daughter, Emilee, and son, Elijah, just turned 5 years old.

"We have come full circle!," Perman wrote in a Facebook post. "So it's time to celebrate!"

She decided to set up themed photoshoots for each of her children.

Emilee loves princess and unicorns, according to Perman, so she decided to surprise her daughter by finding a ranch that would let her dress up one of their horses.

For Elijah, Perman said the decision was easy. It had to be related to the movie "Up."

"It's all he wants to watch, it's all he wants to play with, it's all he wants to color," she said. "He doesn't want toys unless they are related to 'Up.'"

She decided to get her 90-year-old grandparents, Elijah's great-grandparents, in on the unique family pictures, too.

They dressed up as Mr. Fredrickson and Ellie.

Perman posted both photo shoots on her Facebook page and they quickly went viral.

“I love how it’s made people happy because it made our family happy,” Perman said.

She said Elijah and Emilee don't really understand what all the fuss is about but her older daughter, Mikayla, now 10, wants to be famous, too.

Her birthday photo shoot is still coming up, so she might still get her chance.

Perman said right now, she's planning to take Mikayla to the art district in downtown Greeley and possibly use colored smoke grenades, since her daughter is very artistic. But the details are still being worked out.

"The bar has been set pretty high," Perman laughed.

