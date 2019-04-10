SPOKANE, Wash. — A Facebook post from Avista tells the story of an adorable unlikely friendship.

Avista’s post about a 115-pound pit bull and a three-pound bunny has hundreds of people on social media in awe.

The friendship started in Rob Meyer’s backyard.

Meyer brought Tucker home from the Panhandle Animal Shelter about six years ago as a trial run. The shelter warned him the mix-breed pit wasn’t good with people and didn’t like other animals, the post said. But once Tucker got home, he showed his true colors.

“He turned out to be the best dog. I let him get on the couch with me, and he curled up next to me, so content and happy, and I knew I needed to keep him,” Rob told Avista.

Last month, Rob brought home a baby bunny named Copper for his daughter’s fifth birthday. Tucker made Copper feel right at home, according to the post.

“They instantly had a connection. It’s like they are best friends,” Rob told Avista.

Everywhere Copper goes, Tucker follows. Rob said in the mornings, Tucker goes to Copper’s cage to check on him. When he lets Copper outside, Tucker follows him everywhere.

“Just because you’re different doesn’t mean you can’t get along. In fact, the difference is what makes their bond, it makes things better,” Rob told Avista.

