BUENA VISTA, Colo. — County music superstar Dierks Bentley has been doing a little fishing in Colorado but apparently forgot the important step of getting a license first.

Bently posted a video on his social media pages Monday that showed a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer apparently writing him a ticket. The video has since been deleted.

"Hey Luke, those fish we caught in Cottonwood Creek this weekend here in Buena Vista," Bentley said in the video. "Yea, we probably should get a fishing license next time because I just got pulled over. You're next."

Bentley and Luke Bryan are in Colorado for the Seven Peaks Music Festival.

RELATED: 10 more acts added to Seven Peaks Music Festival lineup

RELATED: Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley to headline 2019 Seven Peaks Music Festival

RELATED: Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival to return Labor Day weekend

The festival took place August 30 through September 1 in Buena Vista and featured a massive lineup of artists. This was its second year.

On Sunday, Bentley posted a picture of a fish he had caught, bragging that it was his "third in 30 mins" and that "Luke Bryan only caught one."

Dierks Bentley Day 3 off to a good start Seven Peaks Festival! #living (btw... Luke Bryan only caught one and this is my third in 30 mins... not that it's a competition... totally not... fishing and Seven Peaks is...

In June, Bentley broke his hand while riding a rental mountain bike in Telluride during the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

RELATED: Dierks Bentley breaks hand while riding rental mountain bike in Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS