COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d'Alene woman is making healing from the loss of loved ones easier by creating jewelry with their cremains.

Artist Twyla Jensen started her business Spirit Soul Treasures after she lost her father in 2018. The loss shook her family.

"If you've not been through that, you don't realize how big of a deal it is, because they've always been there," Jensen said

Jensen said her sister wanted a piece of jewelry with some of their fathers ashes incorporated as a way to remember him. After searching for the right piece, the sisters couldn't find something they liked.

"My sister was going to buy a little silver deal that you pour the ashes into, and I said 'well, they could fall out of that,'" Jensen said.

The search inspired Jensen to create her own jewelry piece for her sister. Jensen has a background using resin, so she started experimenting with molding resin incorporated with pieces of cremains.

She said the process of creating the unique pieces was healing. Now, she wants to help others heal by selling the personalized pendants to families.

"It's helping me heal from the loss of my dad and its also helping them heal I believe,” Jensen said.

Families can tell Jensen the design they want for their jewelry and send her a small part of their loved one’s ashes. Jensen hand picks pieces of the cremains to put inside the resin before it sets.

The process is straightforward, but it’s an emotional one for Jensen. While mixing the ashes of one family’s loved one, tears welled in her eyes.

"I know that somebody else lost someone too, and I know that there's pain involved with that” Jensen said.

The process only takes minuscule amounts of the persons ashes. Plus, she said the material is hardy, so the pieces should last a lifetime.

Jensen hopes that she can turn this side business into her full time job eventually.

