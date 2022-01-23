'Book it immediately:' Bridal Festival returns to the Spokane Convention Center

Covid postponed thousands of weddings, now couples are trying to tie the knot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Bridal Festival returned to the Spokane Convention Center for its 30th anniversary this weekend.

The pandemic has put thousands of weddings on hold, now brides are rushing to walk down the aisle.

"Everyone is just so tired of it and want to move on, Brides are trying to plan their weddings," said Bridal Festival producer Tammy Schneider. Photographers, caterers and event planners are booking up fast.

"Everyone is booked. Everyone I have talked to is booked up so we're going to just keep going, play it by ear," said Lea Dilling, who recently became engaged.

Christian Rosenau, who owns Complete Weddings and Events said he had to turn some couples away.

"We are heavily booked out for this summer season, Fridays and Sunday still have good availability, there's a lot of Saturdays that we are pretty well filled up," Rosenau said. "If your wedding is this year, book it immediately. If your wedding is next year, book it soon. You are going to get better pricing."

Events like the Bridal Festival make planning a piece of cake.

"A bride can come here, plan her entire wedding all under one roof in one weekend. We have anything and everything from cakes, and gowns and tuxes and venues," Schneider said.