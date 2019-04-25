SPOKANE, Wash. — Many Spokane residents want to know when Billy met Lisa and if their love story ever lasted.

Their names are painted in red on the grain silos on North Madelia that have towered over Spokane's East Central neighborhood for decades.

Someone recently posted on Spokane Reddit about the names painted again in green on the grain silos. The post received a lot of feedback from commenters.

Now, the silos are in the process of coming down and the couple's public display of love faces extinction as full demolition closes in.

The grain elevators have stood in Spokane since the 1930s. But age is catching up to them, which means they can no longer be used for storage.

Countless people who drive past the silos each day to get to work are sad to see the structures go.

Many are also asking the question: What ever happened to Billy and Lisa?

"I don't know the backstory, I wish I did. It's probably the greatest love story in the history of Spokane," said Dan Wilson, who works at Spokane Hardware Supply. "If Billy doesn't love Lisa, maybe he's got a really good contractor with the demolition crew and decided to get that out of here."

Dave Hutchisson has worked across the street from the silos at Special Mobility Services for ten years.

"It's going to be something when it's gone because it will open up the skyline. I'm not sure exactly what they'll put in there," Hutchisson said. "Once that's gone, Billy, I hope he still loves Lisa."

Nancy Schrack, who has worked at Bouten Construction for the past 18 years, has looked across the street to be greeted by the same two very public, yet mysterious, names each day.

"I think everybody feels a little sad to see it be removed because it's been there for so many years," Schrack said. "I think it's sad that their names are going to be gone. That's probably the saddest part of removing the silos."

Many are also wondering how Billy or Lisa put their names up on the silos since the names are so high up.

If anyone knows Billy or Lisa, please reach out to KREM 2. We would love to tell their story.

