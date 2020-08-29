You can look forward to these fall activities in Spokane even amid the coronavirus

The way we celebrate fall may be different this year, but there's still plenty to do that will keep you and your family having fun.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Although many fall activities have been canceled due to the coronavirus, there's still plenty to do around the Inland Northwest that will keep your family having fun.

Green Bluff:

Green Bluff is still open for business this fall, for a variety of activities that will entertain all ages. People can pick out pumpkins, and explore the iconic corn maze.

Green Bluff is also still hosting its Fall Harvest Festival, starting on September 25 and continuing through October 25, where you can enjoy a pumpkin donut and a fresh-pressed glass of apple cider.

There will also be freshly picked apples for purchase, or you can pick them yourself straight from the orchard.

Families can also enjoy a rotating line up of food trucks that will be stationed outside the Country Store throughout Harvest Fest.

Take a gander at the changing fall colors:

Although we're in the evergreen state, Spokane boasts several beautiful places to watch the leaves change colors.

The Finch Arboretum features more than 2,000 labeled ornameltal trees that are perfect for a fall walk. Follow along on this self guided walking tour for the full experience.

While Manito Park is known for its summer flowers, one could argue it's equally beautiful when the trees are decked out in fall colors. Take a trip to the tranquil Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Memorial Japanese Garden, or take a stroll down Manito Boulevard.

The Iller Creek Trail is also a prime spot for autumn views. From viewpoints at the Rocks of Sharon, hikers can enjoy "panoramic views of Steptoe Butte, Mica Peak, and the Palouse," according to VisitSpokane's website.

Visit Spokane also recommends the section of the Centennial Trail that runs from Gonzaga through Riverfront Park for a view of the most deciduous trees on the route.

Visit a Washington State Park:

Washington state parks are offering two extra =free days this fall on top of free days that were already scheduled to make up for coronavirus related closures.

Pack up the family and take them on a hike at your favorite park on either Sept. 13 or Oct. 10

Preplanned free park days will also be held on Sept. 26., Nov. 11, and Nov. 27.

Virtual Valley Fest:

Although Valley Fest is going virtual this year, it's still a great opportunity to check out virtual booths from local vendors and organizations. From 12 - 4 p.m. on September 26, Vendors can chat with customers live, and products and information for each virtual booth will be available for customers to view or buy for 30 days after.

Valley Fest is also hosting a Lily Pad Procession, inviting people around Spokane Valley to decorate their front porches based on a theme of the festival, or based off one of their own ideas. Participants can register their display with the festival so people can walk or drive around to see the decorated porches.