Winter Wonderland Market showcases local businesses

Local businesses and vendors came together for the Wonder Building's first holiday market.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time, the Wonder Building has turned into the Winter Wonderland Market. The holiday-themed market features local food, crafts and music.

During the pandemic, small businesses struggled. The Winter Wonderland Market gives Spokane vendors a chance to remind the community they’re still here.

Valerie Fawcett of Fawcett Farm Lavender had a tough year due both the pandemic and heat drying out her product. This year, she was able to bring lavender infused sleep masks, oils and sprays to the market.

“It feels wonderful to get out in the real world,” Fawcett said.

Some local businesses are taking this as an opportunity to bring their cultural traditions to the pacific northwest.

Hope’s Mini-Cookies is selling Egyptian butter cookies at the market. The owners said their cookies are typically made around Ramadan, but wanted to use American holidays to share their traditions.

Other vendors sold fine jewelry, artwork and baked goods. Portions of the proceeds will go to the Wishing Star Foundation, a local nonprofit for sick children.