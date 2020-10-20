Wenatchee native's play on the Constitution available to stream on Amazon

Heidi Schreck's play, 'What the Constitution Means to Me,' is based on her experience traveling the country while giving speeches on the Constitution.

SPOKANE, Wash — A woman who grew up in Wenatchee, Washington, wrote a play based on her experience of traveling the country as a teen giving speeches on one of America’s most important documents. Now, it's available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Heidi Schreck’s play, ‘What the Constitution Means to Me,’ was written in 2017. It premiered on Broadway in March 2019 where Schreck played herself. The show is a Pulitzer Prize Finalist, two-time Tony Award nominee and a New York Drama Critics Circle winner.

In the play, Schreck said she was able to pay for college by winning Constitutional debate competitions around the United States. She introduces the audience to her 15-year-old self and gives a glimpse at what it was like growing up in Wenatchee. She describes the town as conservative.

Schreck talks about the relationships between four generations of women in her family and even gives some insight into Washington State history. The play addresses domestic violence, immigration and women’s rights.

“Our Constitution acknowledges that who we are now might not be who we will become,” she said in the show.

The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.