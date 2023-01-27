Watershed returns to the Gorge with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, and more

The three-day music festival will take place August 4-6 at The Gorge Amphitheatre. Other musicians include Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum, and more.

GEORGE, Wash. — One of Washington's biggest country music festivals is back in 2023. Watershed Music Festival announced its headliners this morning.

Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Keith Urban will headline the three-day music festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Other performers include:

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Parker McCollum

Travis Denning

Niko Moon

Wade Bowen

Ernest

Kameron Marlowe

Kylie Morgan

Conner Smith

Tenille Townes

DJ Rod Youree

Warren Zeiders

Passes go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. at WatershedFest.com. Fans who want to attend Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre will need to act quickly as tickets often sell out in minutes.

Watershed will also feature a second stage called 'Next From Nashville' that will feature country newcomers, including Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Ben Burgess, Ben Chapman, Madeline Edwards, Carter Faith, Ella Langley, Alexander Ludwig, Landon Parker, Pillbox Patti, MacKenzie Porter, Peytan Porter, Aaron Raitiere and Lauren Watkins.

