Washingtonians hope Rihanna sings this song at the Super Bowl

Not only is this her first time performing at the Super Bowl, but it's also her first time returning to the music stage in seven years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Sunday, fans are getting ready to tune in to watch GRAMMY award winner Rihanna perform in the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII.

This will be her first time performing at the Super Bowl. It is also her first time returning to the stage after being quiet in music for seven years.

According to GetCenturylink.com, Washington's top Rihanna song is "Only Girl (In the World)." "Umbrella" was also found to be the most searched Rihanna song, while "Only Girl (In the World)" was the second most searched Rihanna song in the U.S.

The website did research on each state's favorite Rihanna song and created a map of top songs by state.

The website also found:

Rihanna is the eighth most streamed artist on Spotify

According to Forbes, she is the youngest self-made billionaire

This year's Super Bowl features the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For more information on how to watch the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.