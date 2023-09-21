Washington and Idaho contestants take on the Amazing Race

In season 35, four contestants from the Northwest are making names for themselves on The Amazing Race.

SHORELINE, Wash. — Best friend duos from Washington and Idaho are stepping up to the starting line in a worldwide race.

Four contestants in the 35th season of The Amazing Race hail from Washington and Idaho, and are taking on the worldwide tour one step at a time.

Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith are best friends from Idaho who have known each other for decades. In Idaho, Strasser and Smith's friendship started over 20 years ago. Both of them watched The Amazing Race while they were in the service. The two bonded over the show, and eventually landed a spot in the 2023 season.

"When you watch the show on the couch, some of the challenges in the tasks look simpler than others. And you're like, oh, I could do that," Strasser said. "I could do that. It's what I used to say, when you're in the moment. And the adrenaline's pumping, and a million dollars is on the line, and you're trying to finish things before other teams are finishing them. It's a whole different ballgame."

Robbin Tommich and Chelsea Day, are another best friend pairing whose bond from childhood lead them to the starting line of the Amazing Race.

Tommich and Day first met in junior high. Decades later, they stayed childhood friends and are now stay-at-home moms from Kirkland, Wash., and Shoreline, Wash. Day was there for Tommich when her late husband died of leukemia. The two have been solid support systems for years, which they hope will give them an edge in the race.

"We're willing to work hard and we're mom. We have a lot on the line at home," Tommich said, "We want to show moms that it's never over. You can always have a second chance at everything and do whatever you want if you put your mind to it."

Season 35 of The Amazing Race premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27 on CBS.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.