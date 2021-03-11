Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets for Spokane show will be $25 for 25 hours. Here's how to get one

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra show will celebrate 25 years of the group’s heralded album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Music fans can snag a discounted ticket this week to a Christmas favorite in Spokane.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to Spokane for its 2021 Winter Tour in November at the Spokane Arena on Friday, Nov. 26. The show will celebrate 25 years of the group’s heralded album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories. The album launched the group to superstardom, spawning the family rock holiday concert tradition that has played to more than 17 million fans worldwide and sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs.

In commemoration of the 3x platinum album’s anniversary, TSO will offer concert tickets for $25 for 25 hours only on Thurs., Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. through Fri., Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show are available at www.ticketswest.com.

TSO hit the upper reaches of the domestic and worldwide tour charts on a yearly basis. Last year, the group was ranked at No.1 on Pollstar Magazine’s Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours Mid-Year chart.

The album follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.

The tour will feature fan-favorites such as “Ornament,” "Promises To Keep," "This Christmas Day," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy,” and the epic “Old City Bar.” The tour will enjoy a second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits such as “Christmas Canon,” and “Wizards In Winter.”