Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Spokane for its Winter Tour in 2021

Spokane will be among the first 59 cities the orchestra will be playing in this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” will greet Spokane audiences this winter during the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's (TSO) annual tour.

The band will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its multi-platinum “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album. The 2021 North American tour kicks off Nov. 26 at the Spokane Arena and concludes Dec. 30 in Cleveland and St. Louis, with the show visiting a total of 59 cities for 99 performances across America.

TSO Christmas Eve and Other Stories founded by for Paul O’Neill follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.

The band has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows for approximately 17 million fans across the nation, and has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs.

Year-after-year, TSO hits the upper reaches of the domestic and worldwide tour charts. In 2020, TSO ranked No. 1 on Pollstar magazine’s Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours Mid-Year chart.

One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to charity.

The tour will feature fan-favorites such as “Ornament,” "Promises To Keep," "This Christmas Day," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy,” and the epic “Old City Bar.” The tour will enjoy a second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits such as “Christmas Canon,” and “Wizards In Winter.”