Spokane County Interstate Fair

September 7-16

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

It’s that time of year, folks. Music, livestock, rides and the food, dear lord, all the food! Tickets are $11 adults and $8 for youth and seniors.

Tom Green

September 6-8

Spokane Comedy Club

Remember Tom Green from his MTV days? Yup, he’s going to be in Spokane this weekend. He’s been in movies, television and radio. 21+ only!

Spokane Symphony Classics: The Bohemian Spirit

September 8

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Smetana, Beethoven, Dvorak. They’re on the symphony’s playlist at the first concert of the season in The Fox theater. Charlie Albright, a Washington state native, will guest star on piano, performing Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto.

First Friday

September 7

Downtown Spokane

It’s the first Friday of the month. That means a celebration of all things art and music in Spokane.

