Spokane County Interstate Fair
September 7-16
Spokane County Fair & Expo Center
It’s that time of year, folks. Music, livestock, rides and the food, dear lord, all the food! Tickets are $11 adults and $8 for youth and seniors.
Tom Green
September 6-8
Remember Tom Green from his MTV days? Yup, he’s going to be in Spokane this weekend. He’s been in movies, television and radio. 21+ only!
Spokane Symphony Classics: The Bohemian Spirit
September 8
Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
Smetana, Beethoven, Dvorak. They’re on the symphony’s playlist at the first concert of the season in The Fox theater. Charlie Albright, a Washington state native, will guest star on piano, performing Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto.
First Friday
September 7
It’s the first Friday of the month. That means a celebration of all things art and music in Spokane.