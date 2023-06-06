TOOL announces show at Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash — The band TOOL is heading back on the road this fall and stopping in Spokane.
The band will play Spokane Arena on Sunday, October 15. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets for the Spokane concert go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pre-sale tickets for TOOL's fan club members go on sale June 8 at 10:00 a.m. The band will be selling a limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise, and more
Ticket prices range from $65 to $150 plus any fees.
TOOL was first formed in 1990 and released five albums, including the latest Fear Inoculum, in 2019.
Spokane Arena Calendar
- June 15: Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show with Marty Stuart & Allen Stone
- July 6: Alabama with special guest The Marshall Tucker Band
- August 4: Foo Fighters
- October 10: Macklemore: The Ben Tour
- October 15: TOOL
- November 17: Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour
