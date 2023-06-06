x
TOOL announces show at Spokane Arena

Metal band TOOL is making a stop in Spokane this October as part of its tour.

SPOKANE, Wash — The band TOOL is heading back on the road this fall and stopping in Spokane.

The band will play Spokane Arena on Sunday, October 15. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Spokane concert go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pre-sale tickets for TOOL's fan club members go on sale June 8 at 10:00 a.m. The band will be selling a limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise, and more 

Ticket prices range from $65 to $150 plus any fees.

TOOL was first formed in 1990 and released five albums, including the latest Fear Inoculum, in 2019.

Tool at Spokane Arena for one night only on October 15! Tickets On Sale Friday, June 9 at 10am.

Posted by Spokane Arena on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Spokane Arena Calendar

  • June 15: Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show with Marty Stuart & Allen Stone
  • July 6: Alabama with special guest The Marshall Tucker Band
  • August 4: Foo Fighters
  • October 10: Macklemore: The Ben Tour
  • October 15: TOOL
  • November 17: Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour

For the latest Spokane Arena calendar of events click here.

