TOOL announces show at Spokane Arena

Metal band TOOL is making a stop in Spokane this October as part of its tour.

SPOKANE, Wash — The band TOOL is heading back on the road this fall and stopping in Spokane.

The band will play Spokane Arena on Sunday, October 15. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Spokane concert go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pre-sale tickets for TOOL's fan club members go on sale June 8 at 10:00 a.m. The band will be selling a limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise, and more

Ticket prices range from $65 to $150 plus any fees.

TOOL was first formed in 1990 and released five albums, including the latest Fear Inoculum, in 2019.

