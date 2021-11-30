Tiger King cast coming to Spokane

Audience members will be able to hear untold stories that weren't cover in the documentary and interact with the cast in a 30-minutes question and answer session.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cast of the Netflix hit docuseries "Tiger King" will be featured at a live show at the Spokane First Interstate Center of the Arts in February.

"Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King" show will include featured stars from the Netflix documentary "Tiger King," including John Reinke, Saff, Joshua Dial and Barbara Fisher.

The cast will engage in a live 70-minute moderated discussion that will include never-before-seen videos, photos and stories. Comedian and podcast veteran Todd McComas will moderate the conversation. Audiences will also interact with the cast by participating in a 30-minutes question and answer session.

Audiences will hear stories about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Doc Antle and from the people who lived it, the press release says.

The tour for Spokane, which was first scheduled for November, will now take place on Thursday, Feb. 17 2022, at 7 p.m. at the First Interstate Center of the Arts.

People who bought tickets for the November date show will be able to use those tickets for the February show, and those who are unable to attend the new show date have until Nov. 30 to request a full or partial refund. You can use this link to complete the whole refund request process.

Tickets for the show are on sale at the TicketsWest website. The price for adult and children's tickets is the same, but depending on the seat location, it ranges from $25 to $49.