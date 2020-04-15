SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Library is starting digital book clubs during social distancing, and one librarian has book recommendations for all ages to help keep people entertained.

The library will host a book club for kids ages 6 to 12 on Thursday, where they'll have the opportunity to talk about what books they've been reading with other kids. You can register on the library's website.

The library will also be hosting a round table discussion for adults from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday.

If you're looking for book recommendations, check out what the library recommends for different age groups below.

For adults:

State of Wonder by Ann Patchett

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

For teens:

Ready, Player One by Ernest Cline

For kids:

Henry Huggins by Beverly Cleary

For all age groups:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

Watership Down by Richard Adams

You can check all of those books out as e-books on the library's digital platforms.

Digital platforms through the library for accessing books and movies are:

Hoopla: audiobooks, ebooks, comics, TV shows or movies. You can borrow 10 titles per month per library card

RBDigital: audiobooks, magazines, some ebooks. Unlimited borrowing is available.

Overdrive: ebooks. You can borrow 20 titles per card at a time

Kanopy: streaming movies. You can borrow 8 titles per month, some titles and all of KIDS is credit free.

TumbleBooks: kids books in French, Spanish and English.

