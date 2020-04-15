SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Library is starting digital book clubs during social distancing, and one librarian has book recommendations for all ages to help keep people entertained. 

The library will host a book club for kids ages 6 to 12 on Thursday, where they'll have the opportunity to talk about what books they've been reading with other kids. You can register on the library's website

The library will also be hosting a round table discussion for adults from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday. 

If you're looking for book recommendations, check out what the library recommends for different age groups below. 

For adults:

  • State of Wonder by Ann Patchett
  • Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen 

 For teens:

  • Ready, Player One by Ernest Cline

For kids:

  • Henry Huggins by Beverly Cleary

For all age groups:

  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
  • Watership Down by Richard Adams

You can check all of those books out as e-books on the library's digital platforms. 

Digital platforms through the library for accessing books and movies are:

  • Hoopla: audiobooks, ebooks, comics, TV shows or movies. You can borrow 10 titles per month per library card
  • RBDigital: audiobooks, magazines, some ebooks. Unlimited borrowing is available. 
  • Overdrive: ebooks. You can borrow 20 titles per card at a time
  • Kanopy: streaming movies. You can borrow 8 titles per month, some titles and all of KIDS is credit free.
  • TumbleBooks: kids books in French, Spanish and English.

RELATED: RECAP: Spokane Mayor Woodward, other local officials answer coronavirus questions

RELATED: 'We couldn't thank the city more': Spokane opens temporary shelter in downtown library