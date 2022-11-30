The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction coming to Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s yet another big win for Spokane music fans. The Smashing Pumpkins announced a show in Spokane on Wednesday morning, as part of their upcoming tour. The show on Wednesday, Nov. 9 will also feature special guest Jane’s Addiction.
The Smashing Pumpkins will perform at Spokane Arena as part of their 32-date ‘Spirits on Fire’ tour. The announcement from the band is the latest in what has been a series of big concerts to come to Spokane this year.
Tickets for the concert go on sale starting Friday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. through TicketsWest.com.
The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the biggest bands in alternative rock. The group has sold more than 30 million albums with hit songs including Bullet with Butterfly Wings, 1979, Today, and Tonight, Tonight.
Jane’s Addiction has been performing for more than three decades, with hits such as Just Because, and Been Caught Stealing.
The Spokane show will also feature opener Poppy.
