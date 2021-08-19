The North Idaho State Fair kicks off on Friday

The fair returns with ten event-packed days of things to do and see.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho State Fair opens at 3 p.m. Friday, this year with 10 event-packed days.

“We just really want our guests' experience to be a positive one so we figured if we had more days available we could give people more opportunity to come,” fair manager Alexcia Jordan said. “I certainly think it was the right move for this year in particular because we do anticipate more people to come than ever before.”

After Friday, fair gates will open at 11 a.m. every weekday and 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The fair closes every night at 10, except at 7 p.m. on the last day, Aug. 29.

Entertainment will include magicians, hypnotists, livestock shows, exhibit buildings, educational shows, live music, a pirate show and more.

“There really is something here for everyone,” Jordan said. “We have a lot of strolling entertainment, which is really fun. Some we’ve seen before, some you’ve never seen.”

Until 7 p.m today is the last opportunity to buy discounted pre-purchase tickets for admission and carnival at the express box office located off Government Way. Pre-purchase tickets can also be bought online until the end of day.

Discount deals ending tonight include: 10 day parking pass - $30

• VIP parking pass - $75

• Adult admission - $8 ($10 after fair opens)

• Seniors 60+, youth 6-12, and military tickets - $6 ($8 after fair opens)

• Season admission pass - $50 (not available after today)

• Carnival wristbands - $25 ($35 after the fair opens)

• Carnival golden pass for all 10 days - $150 (not available after today)

• Mega pass (5 carnival wristbands and 5 admission tickets) - $140 (not available after today)

Admission for kids 5 and younger is free.

Carnival wristbands can be purchased at the fair office and all area Exxon Jifi Stops. After the fair opens, wristbands are only available at the fair office.

Individual ride tickets are also available. The carnival opens at noon until gates close on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and opens at 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Once the fair opens, only daily parking passes are available at $5 and parking lots open one hour before fair gates open. The main parking lot entrance is off Government Way with a south entrance off Kathleen Avenue and north entrance off Dalton Avenue at the RV Park.

Overflow parking is at the Coeur d’Alene High School parking lot, with fees going toward school fundraisers. Citylink bus services can also be taken to the fairgrounds.

Findlay Arena events include:

• Monster truck shows Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Demolition derby both Sundays, Aug 22 and 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Xtreme Bulls PRCA bull riding Thursday Aug. 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

• PRCA rodeo from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27-28, and 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 29.

• Draft Horse Pull on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., free admission

• Party in the Dirt Concert series Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Jordan recommends buying tickets early online as the arena events sell out fast. Tickets are $13 for bleachers, $20 for grandstands, except Aug. 29 rodeo tickets are $14 for grandstands.