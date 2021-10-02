The Lilac City Comicon celebrates 15 years of fun

Spokane welcomes back the Lilac City Comicon for it's 15th year

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Lilac City Comicon returned to Spokane on Saturday.

The Lilac City Comicon celebrated its 15th year at the Spokane Convention Center from Oct. 2nd to Oct. 3rd. The event is the largest comic book and pop culture convention in Eastern Washington and features professional artists, writers and actors from popular comic books, television, and movies.

The event featured over 250 vendors offering a variety of comics, toys, collectibles, original art, games, and more. The Lilac City Comicon also hosted a cosplay competition for adults and children. This year, the keynote speaker was Jon Heder who is known for his roles in classic films such as “Napoleon Dynamite” and ” Blades of Glory”.

The event’s goal is to promote the awareness of local artists and businesses from around the Inland Northwest as well as strive to make the event fun and affordable for all ages to enjoy. Nathan O’Brien, the founder of the event, said he wanted to bring a slice of the comic book and pop culture world to the Inland Northwest and believes this event achieves just that.