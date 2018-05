SPOKANE, Wash.— The Spokane Arena will stop taking bucket list submissions Wednesday.

The Spokane Arena Bucket List was a way for people in the Inland Northwest let the arena know what performances they would want to see.

The program brought artists like Elton John, Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, the Foo Fighters, to the Spokane Arena.

Upcoming concerts at the arena include The Eagles in June and Metallica in December.

To fill out a bucket list bead over to the Spokane Arena’s website.

