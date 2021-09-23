Temporary off-leash dog park to open near Mullan Road Elementary School

The current South Hill Dog Park will be closed Oct. 4-7 to allow for the fencing of the temporary dog park. The temporary dog park will open on Oct. 8.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A temporary off-leash dog park has been designated south of Mullan Road Elementary School.

This dog park is a temporary, six-acre area to be used while the new Carla Peperzak Middle School is being built, according to a tweet from the City of Spokane.

Spokane Public Schools, South Hill Dog Park Leadership and city officials identified the property.

The current South Hill Dog Park will be closed Oct. 4-7 to allow for the fencing of the temporary dog park. The temporary dog park will open on Oct. 8 and will remain open during the construction of the new middle school, according to the city.

The South Hill dog park saga has been ongoing for months.

Leaders have proposed two temporary locations after the announcement of the new elementary school. It will be built on the current South Hill dog park.

The first is five and a half total acres split up and the second is one five-acre site. These two options proposed are not the final plan. The City said they have a whole process to find a long-term solution for not only the Park but for the lack of other adequate dog parks in the city.

The problem lies with the land itself. The current dog park is not part of the city's property, Jones shared. Once that space was acquired by SPS, they are just following the momentum to help give the park goers more options.