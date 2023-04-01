Seattle based company shakes up beauty industry with a reimagined lipstick

Vermouth's lipstick handles like a crayon and is 100 percent compostable. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Behind the new Seattle-based beauty company Vermouth, is a team of women frustrated with the beauty industry. They decided to start their revolution with an item most American women wear everyday — lipstick.

"The tube, the twist up that we have is 100 years old and that's still what we are using. That's how long we've been using that tube," explained Jill Jago, Vermouth's Chief Marketing and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Jago said most of the lipsticks we use end up in landfills, mainly because of plastic parts. Vermouth's lipstick tube is 100 percent compostable. Not only is it good for the planet, but the founders say it's good for your body.

"It's a little harder than most lipstick but it's harder because we use things like cocoa butter, mango butter, shea butter," shared Meg Diaz, the company's CEO. "Also, what you put on your mouth does go in you."

The first thing you'll notice about Vermouth Lipstick is it looks and handles like a crayon. Once you apply the product, it doesn't dry out your lips.

Diaz was once an artist and it's partly why the colors are so striking and the design — natural.

"It feels like an art tool because it is, but it's one everyone can use," Diaz explained. "So, I kind of used what I learned about how to make paint and how to suspend pigment and paint and thinking how it looks over someone's skin and over their lips."

Vermouth lipstick comes in flights with fun names, like The BFF and Beach Reads.

"Our flight of 5 is actually the equivalent of a full-size lipstick, but you get 5 different colors," Jago said.

"One color is never enough. My skin color changes through the year and being able to mix and blend is nice!" Diaz said. "Also, I've never used a full-size lipstick ever."

It's a product designed to chip away at a few of the world's problems and it just so happens to look good while doing it.