Tyler Lockett looks forward to the new-look Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. — Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is an artist, on the field and off. The 8-year veteran has taken up poetry and spoken word performance over the past few years, and even authored a book.

“It’s just a way to express yourself without having to have a conversation with somebody," Lockett said, "so people can’t cut you off. They have to listen to what you’re saying. They have to see it from your perspective whether they agree or not.”

As one of the 'Hawk's most experienced players, Lockett relishes his role as a team leader, and looks forward to a new season with the widely revamped and reenergized lineup.

“I’m excited," he said, "I think that we have a great team at hand. I think that we’re seeing it each and every day. We’re understanding new schemes, new philosophies, new offense, new defense. I think that it’s going to be a great season, honestly, I do.”