The need for high speeds in the waters of the Pacific Northwest

The community behind boat racing. #k5evening

BREWSTER, Wash. — There's nothing better than a day at the races. Engines are roaring, friends are reuniting and having a great time.

When it comes to racing in the water, there are many factors to consider when deciding which category to race on, like age, budget, weight, engines, and, of course, location.

It is a good thing that Washington has rivers and lakes that create a preferred condition for boats to race on at full speed.

“Very blessed with all the lakes and the rivers and everything we have here to be able to do this,” said 1.5 LTR Modified driver Gunnar O’Farrell.

“Pacific Northwest is a beautiful state, an area to race boats,” said Sport C driver Kayla Hough.

The good thing is there are many ways to be part of this adrenaline rush.

Without a doubt, boat design and racing engines are a big part of the sport. A Hydro is a type of hull designed so that much of the hull lifts out of the water and skims the surface at high speeds.

When it comes to engines, the types are Inboard engines, Outboard engines, and Unlimited Hydroplanes.

There is no lack of options when racing for the APBA, with nearly 100 different classes of racing spread across 13 categories for all ages and levels of experience.

“I got into it because my Dad races 24/7, and I wanted to be just like him,” said junior driver Carson Kelly.

A big part of boat racing is the community and volunteers, which are extremely important for every race event.

“So excited to be out here with the community supporting us,” said racer Kayla Hough.

“Everyone in the boat racing community is helpful,” said O’Farrell. “Couldn’t do it without the volunteers.”

At the end of the day, boat racing is an extreme sport that attracts but for sure is a unique experience like no other

So get ready to go fast, and have fun.

“It's not something you can really feel any other way except being out on the water on a race boat,” said Hough. “I want the win. But it's so fun going out on the water.”