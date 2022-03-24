Stars of 'Bridgerton' talk season two, stealing props, and Seattle ties

The hit series returns to Netflix on March 25.

SEATTLE — The sexy hit drama "Bridgerton," based on a book series by Seattle author Julia Quinn, returns to Netflix this week.

Season One was Netflix’s second most-watched series ever, and the creators are hoping for a repeat.

Season Two sees the return of the Bridgerton family during “dating season” in Regency England, but focuses on a new family member in search of love.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to returning cast members Polly Walker and Bessie Carter ("Portia and Prudence Featherington,”) Luke Newton and Luke Thompson ("Colin and Benedict Bridgerton,") Golda Rosheuvel ("Queen Charlotte,") Adjoa Andoh ("Lady Danbury,") and Ruth Gemmell ("Violet Bridgerton.")

HOLCOMB: "It's very fun for me to see you in regular clothing because it feels so out of context for me. When people recognize you in public, what is their typical reaction?"



CARTER: "We look very different, we don't have our red hair and our grand outfits."

WALKER: "Actually I did have to do a selfie with someone and I was trying to catch a train and I was in Marks and Spencer buying a sandwich and someone wanted a picture and I was like (makes face) It's never my best look."

HOLCOMB: "How would Prudence and Portia feel about selfies?”

CARTER: “They’d love it. We would have a selfie stick. We'd carry a selfie stick with us and we'd ask people to take selfies with us.”

WALKER: “I'd have a ring light attached (laughter.)"

HOLCOMB: "What is the first part of your costumes that you just want to rip off when you're done?"



NEWTON: "For me, it's the tie, and actually I feel very guilty complaining about being uncomfortable in the costume because I know the women of the show have a very difficult time. Some of them are in double corsets."



HOLCOMB: "Have you never been tempted to put on one of those wigs, the queen's wigs?”

THOMPSON: “All the time, all the time. And I'm sure Golda would say, 'Yeah try it for one minute and then give me a call after that."



HOLCOMB: "How much stronger is your neck after two seasons of wearing wigs?”

ROSHEUVEL: “It's pretty strong, but it was pretty strong before."

HOLCOMB: "Have you ever been tempted and or have you ever actually taken something home from the set?”

ROSHEUVEL: "No, I can say no. I've got my eye on a few things. (laughter)"

ANDOH: "You know, there's a piano I'd quite like to take home but I don't have a pocket big enough yet."

CARTER: "I stole a dance card from one of the balls — I can't tell you which ball..."

HOLCOMB: "One of the things that has delighted me for the past two seasons is listening to the chamber music that's playing. Do you have a favorite song the show has used and made it period?”

THOMPSON: “My favorite one is probably ‘Dancing On My Own’… and ‘Thank You, Next’ in the first season was amazing."

HOLCOMB: "Is there anything from the show that's sort of antiquated and not in our vernacular anymore that you think would be lovely to bring back?"

ANDOH: "There's a lovely formality about some of the language that — the way that someone may be very displeased about something means actually really duck and cover now, baby, because it's going to get rough. That understatement, there's something about that that's kind of delicious.”

HOLCOMB: “I think that would make the internet such a nicer place — can you imagine chat rooms where people are just like, I am very displeased with this (laughter.)"

GEMMELL: "Can I say hello to my family who are in Seattle?”

HOLCOMB: “Your family is in Seattle?! Yes!”

GEMMELL: “Yes, so hello."



HOLCOMB: "The author of the original books is from here in Seattle, Julia Quinn. Is there anything you'd like to express to her?"



CARTER: “Oh she's so lovely.”

WALKER: “She really is.”

CARTER: “She's such a lovely woman, she came to set a few times and I think she's as elated as we are about the success of it, so good job for her."