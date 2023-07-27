Spice up your Taco Tuesday with this Asian-inspired recipe - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — If you're looking to spice up your Taco Tuesday, our own plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has an Asian-inspired recipe that's sure to please. She joined us from Makini’s Kitchen.
Korean BBQ Tacos
Prep time: 25 min
Ingredients:
2 pints shiitake mushrooms
Corn tortillas
Marinade:
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ½ cup guanabana nectar. I like this brand
- 2 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 green onions, whites, and greens chopped
- 1 ½ tsp fresh ginger, grated
- 1 Tbsp brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp red chili paste I like this brand
- 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds
- ½ tsp red pepper powder I like this
- ½ tsp black pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Set aside. Slice and add mushrooms to marinade, marinade for 6 hours or overnight. When ready to assemble tacos, sauté mushrooms until golden brown on the edges, remove from pan, and set aside. Heat tortillas in the same pan and build your tacos with sautéed mushrooms, pickled carrots, and cilantro.
Taco toppings:
Shredded Napa cabbage
Chopped cilantro
Pickled Carrots*
*INGREDIENTS:
- 1 gal rice vinegar
- 1 cup sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp red pepper paste
- 2 tsp red pepper powder
- 1 cup agave
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 1 whole jalapeno
- 1 Tbsp coriander
- ½ cup soy sauce
- 4 sliced shallots
- Salt & pepper
Directions:
Shred carrots in a Robot Coupe food processor, pickle for 6 hours or overnight.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Email.