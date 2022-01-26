Meet the Northwest actor living his 'Star Wars' dream

Rory Ross, who lived in Auburn and Walla Walla, plays a minor role in "The Book of Boba Fett." #k5evening

SEATTLE — Imagine being a massive "Star Wars" fan as a kid, then growing up to actually play a role in the galaxy.

That's exactly what happened to an actor from the South Sound, who appears in the new series "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney+.

Rory Ross’ dream took shape at age six when he was hospitalized with a rare fungus contracted on his family's Iowa farm. Doctors wore hazmat gear to examine him, and he was incredibly scared.



"My mom went to the media library and she brought "Star Wars: A New Hope," and that was my first time ever seeing anything Star Wars related,” he said. "It gave me the hope that I too was going to be okay."



He recovered, and moved to Western Washington a few years later. After graduating high school at Auburn Adventist Academy and college at Walla Walla University, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

That decision ultimately brought him full-circle when he landed a small part on the set of a Star Wars production.

Ross plays a Tusken raider in "The Book of Boba Fett," a masked role that presented some challenges while filming.

"Spoiler alert: you can't see through that costume!” he said, laughing. "Your peripheral vision is completely shut off. You're walking but it's quite literally tunnel vision. You're really hoping you're walking in a straight line and not into a tent.”

His role is limited and uncredited, but for Ross, it’s a dream realized.

"To be in "Book of Boba Fett," to be in "Star Wars" already in a small but vital part of the story, it's amazing,” he said.



The adventure will continue in another project — Ross reports he’s playing a storm trooper in the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

His ultimate goal? Playing a Jedi – unmasked – studying under Luke Skywalker.