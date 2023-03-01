NFL fans worldwide donate millions to Damar Hamlin's charity as the player is in critical condition

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, according to the Buffalo Bills.

Example video title will go here for this video

CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin is trending on social media as people hope to get a good news update from the hospital. The 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals.

The team confirms he suffered from cardiac arrest.

The Jaguars team account posting on Twitter Monday night “Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar, his family, friends and the entire Bills organization.”

Trevor Lawrence tweeted “Prayers up for Damar…”

Prayers up for Damar… — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 3, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengal changing Paycor Stadium lights to blue for Hamlin and the Bills family.

Blue lights on at Paycor for Damar Hamlin and the Bills family pic.twitter.com/hSFtn6mKah — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) January 3, 2023

JJ Watt sharing a message saying “The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please.”

Meanwhile, Bills fans are pouring their love and support into a Go Fund Me account that Hamlin set up years ago. The fundraiser was for a daycare in his hometown.

Hamlin wrote that he was raising money for a Christmas toy drive in 2020 through his nonprofit “The Chasing Ms foundation.” The Go Fund Me says “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me”.

The impact of the @NFL community is huge as we all wait to hear updates on Damar Hamlin. @BuffaloBills fans and NFL fans worldwide are donating in droves to his charity's Go Fund Me from 2020. It's now at $3.1 million! https://t.co/UPwX9BT300 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 3, 2023

Well he never took the Go Fund Me down and by Tuesday morning, more $3.1 million dollars has been raised for his charity.

The Buffalo Bills official Twitter account shared the latest update on Hamlin's condition saying his heartbeat was restored on the field with CPR and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

Hamlin is sedated and listed in critical condition.

Camera crews were at the hospital and saw his ambulance arrive. The entire NFL community is distraught this morning, especially his teammates.

Crews saw his teammate Stefon Diggs arriving to the hospital Monday night.

Former NFL team physician Dr. David Chou is providing insight into the medical situation.

“You never want a young man or any person to collapse, but if you're going to collapse, unless you're in the hospital, there is no better place than an NFL field," Chou said. "There are over two dozen medical professionals. Not only the Buffalo Bills, at least three team physicians and multiple other athletic trainers and medical staff. But it is routine for the home team, the Cincinnati Bengals to respond with even more medical professionals”