Let's hope this Mariners fan's tattoo can predict the future

So far so good for a Seattle college student's optimistic ink. #k5evening

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seattle's JoJo Wass is a true believer and he has the ink to prove it. The Gonzaga student already sports a "Seattle Mariners 2022 World Series Champions" tattoo on his thigh, just above a tattoo of the Seattle skyline.

"We're doin' it! We're doin' it!" he shouted as the M's topped Toronto to keep their young playoff streak alive.

But here's the thing: He got that tattoo before the season even started. Pretty much everybody made fun of him for it. After all, the Mariners hadn't made it to the playoffs in a generation, much less the World Series.

"Oh, now everyone wants to get one," Wass said. "My brother says he's going to get a matching one if they win. On his ass though, not the thigh."

He apologizes for the impolite language to a woman standing nearby. 

"Sorry, Mom!"

Credit: KING-TV
Mariners superfan JoJo Wass.

If for some inexplicable reason the Mariners fall short of a World Series victory this year, Wass says he'll simply change the last digit of the year to reflect a future championship and keep cheering them on. 

