Get twisted on Washington's first alpine coaster

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — At Leavenworth Adventure Park, the Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster is a heart-stopping mountain high adventure, more than half a mile long, that is best enjoyed on sunny days in shorts.

But even on a rare rainy day in June it's a thrilling ride, with speeds topping out at 27 miles an hour.

"It feels a lot different than going 27 in a car believe me," laughed General Manager John Sutherland.

We meet a group of teenaged girls who gave the ride four screams, the highest rating we know. Those are the kind of reviews that make the past six years payoff for the park's developers, Dave Moffat and Sutherland.

"So far we've been sold out every day," Moffat said.

Other attractions include the Bavarian Bungee Bounce Trampoline.

"You can jump up to 20 feet high," Sutherland said.

There's the Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall.

"Basically that's a work of art," said Sutherland. "A sculpture that you're climbing on."

And there's Gems of The Enchantments where people of all ages can pan for gemstones they can actually keep.

But even from downtown Leavenworth you can spot the star of the show, a coaster with handbrakes that lets riders control the speed.

"So, you can have this beautiful scenic ride, but you can also go just as fast as you can. So, it's up to you," Sutherland said.

At full speed you'll feel your car get jostled. But that's all part of the design by Wiegand, a German manufacturer whose coasters can be found in China, Europe and all across America.

"They invented the alpine coaster and they have over 300 worldwide," said Moffat. " It's a huge company."

While some of us may ride the brakes here and there, that's not everybody's choice.

"No braking! No braking!" said some exhilarated riders we met. "We went as fast as we could and it was fun!"

Rain or shine there's a new reason to never leave Leavenworth.