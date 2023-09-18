A Seattle Kraken fan experience that's as cool as ice

Training camp at the Kraken Community Iceplex offers fans the chance to size up this year's team, up close and in-person. #k5evening

SEATTLE — You'll feel like you're part of the team sitting ringside at Kraken training camp.

"It's about coming to get to know the Kraken, coming to get to know hockey and having some fun," said Kraken broadcaster and spokesperson Alison Lukan.

Lukan says the fan experience is always center ice for this organization.

"We wanted the fans to be able to get really up close to what we think is the greatest game in the world," Lukan said.

Admission to Kraken Training Camp is free. Seating first-come, first-served. You'll see, hear and feel the game come alive in a whole new way when you're just feet from the action.

"I equate hockey and the sounds and the smell and the chill with fall," Lukan said.

This year, the Kraken will be paying tribute to their partners, the Muckleshoot Tribe.

"We have a patch honoring them and our relationship with them on every jersey of every player this year," Lukan said.

And some lucky pre-season fans will get a chance to win tickets to some big games.

"We're actually giving away 25 pairs of tickets to Kraken games," Lukan said.

"I think what's exciting about this team is that they are young, they are new, and there's some really cool stories coming up. Matty Beniers is right behind us," Lukan said while standing rinkside at morning practice, "He was the Rookie of the Year in the entire NHL."

Fans are encouraged to visit the Kraken Community Iceplex for an early look at fire on ice through October 9, the best seat in town for Seattle NHL fans.