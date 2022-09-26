Humptulips Grocery is more than just a funny name, it's a landmark

It's the kind of Pacific Northwest place name that might get you in trouble if you say it too loud. #k5evening

Humptulips is the kind of Pacific Northwest place name that might get you in trouble if you say it too loud.

David Crosby, owner of The Humptulips Grocery, has heard all the jokes. But he won't share them.

"Well none of them are really tame, they all have sexual innuendos” Crosby said while laughing.

We decided it was time to learn what on earth gave Humptulips its name.

"The name is from when the tribe used to take their canoes up river, and it's 'Hard to Pole' — P-O-L-E,” Crosby said. “They would have to pole their canoes upriver."

Chat with the people here, and you'll find that Humptulips is more than just a funny name on a sign.

The Humptulips River might be hard to go up in a canoe, but it's what keeps David in business.

"The river is the life blood of this store. You've got some of the greatest fish in Washington swimming in the Humptulips River," Crosby said.

Anyone who fishes knows that the best way to learn how to fish a new spot is to stop at a local store.

"I sell everything, fishing tackle, and local wisdom," Crosby said.

If you take the time to browse you'll see that the Steelhead truly sustains this place, and chat with the people here and you'll find that Humptulips is more than just a funny name on a sign.

“Humptulips? I just tell them it's a great place to live," said Humptulips resident Wes Dowse.

Humptulips was selected Best Weird Washington Place Name by the voters of the Pacific Northwest in the 2017 Best of Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

If you think you're ready to travel to Humptulips, Washington, make sure you stop by Humptulips Grocery and tell David we say hello.