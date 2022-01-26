Hit show 'Resident Alien' returns to earth for season 2

JIM: "Yeah, I think we like it here. So where do you shoot your show up in BC?"



ALAN: "Near Burnaby and then just around. We shoot the other cabin and all of that stuff right by Squamish. There's a beautiful little bay there that we shoot in."



JIM: "Oh yeah on the way to Whistler. That's a beautiful, beautiful area. Listen everyone who is cool is watching 'Resident Alien.' But there might be one person out there that didn't get the memo. How do you describe the show to them?"



ALAN: "'Resident Alien' is about an alien that I play. He was coming down to drop off a little bomb, extinction-level event, he was going to destroy all of humanity. And he accidentally crashed lands and loses the bomb. And he ends up, he finds this cabin and there's this guy living in it. So he kills him. And then he takes his identity. And he learns to be a human. And slowly starts to learn more and more about the people he's meant to kill. And he starts to get emotions. He learns about pizza. There's a lot of great things."



JIM: "Well, eating pizza is one of the great human experiences. So on the show, you get to be sort of a human, your character is playing a human and yet still has to be an alien. How do you make that balance?"