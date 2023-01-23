Meet the hilarious cast of new Netflix comedy 'You People'

The film stars Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny.

SEATTLE — In this bluntly hilarious movie about culture clashes and generational divides, an interracial and interfaith couple fall in love while their families fall into chaos.

Parts of "You People" will make audiences wince — but star Eddie Murphy says, that's the point.

"You can have a moment that's cringey, a cringey moment that you can get through with humor — humor makes everything easier to take in," he said.

Notably? A scene where Jonah Hill's character tries to impress his future in-laws over lunch, and makes one gaffe after another.

"When it was on Jonah, there were moments when I couldn't look at him," said Nia Long, who stars as Murphy's wife. "I just felt like I was in a sandwich, a sandwich of comedy."

Hill's parents are mortifying in their own way. David Duchovny plays his well-meaning but tone deaf father, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays his over-sharing mother. The role marked a reunion for her and Murphy, who worked together on Saturday Night Live during the 1980s.

Her character tries — and continually fails — to appear cool to her children. Louis-Dreyfus says, that resonated.

"I don't know if I'm actively trying to be cool with my kids, but I would like them to think I'm cool, I'd like to be the cool mom," she said. "And I don't know if I fit that bill. I'm guessing I don't, now that I've said it out loud."

Duchovny dead-panned, "Probably not."

Travis Bennett, who plays Omar, said his real-life mom managed to embarrass him during filming.

"She came to the place and when I was about to start shooting, I looked to my left and she waved and said, 'Travis!' And (Murphy) was like, 'Do you know those people?' And I was like, 'No, fam,'" he said, laughing.

A standout in the film is Hill's best friend, played by comedian Sam Jay.

Rounding out the cast: Lauren London, who plays Hill's love interest.

"There was a day that Eddie looked at me and said, 'You're good.' And I was like thank you, I got co-signed by Eddie Murphy!" she said.

Lead by comedy legends, "You People" spotlights preconceptions, family pressure, and the power of love.

But mainly, it's here to make you laugh.

The third act is predictable but the script is fast-paced, smart, and funny. Hill co-wrote the screenplay with director Kenya Barris.