Backstage with Jo Koy at his Tacoma homecoming

The comedian talks Foss High School, Ivar's, and why he'll always "do it big" in his hometown.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Any artist would feel good about selling 20,000 tickets for a show at the Tacoma Dome.

But for Foss High School graduate Jo Koy, it was especially meaningful.

The Dec. 10th performance punctuated a big homecoming for the comedian, which included receiving an official Jo Koy Day proclamation and key to the city from Mayor Victoria Woodards.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked exclusively with Koy before he took the stage.

KOY: "I've never walked into something like this where it's 20,000 people, it's nuts.”

HOLCOMB: “And it's like, you literally grew up looking at it.”

KOY: “My whole life, yeah."

HOLCOMB: "You’ve now had Tacoma Jo Koy Day, Kent Jo Koy Day, you have signed the Space Needle — what would teenage Joe say if you told him this was going to happen?”

Related Articles Laughter and tears as Tacoma-born comedian Jo Koy gets key to the city

KOY: “I wouldn't believe it — no, you know what? I do believe it. I don't like saying I wouldn't believe it because I've always had this crazy imagination. But no, I never dreamt this, but I knew it was possible."

HOLCOMB: “Your first standup was at Foss High School?”

KOY: “Miss Cournoyer. It wasn't even standup, she'd be like, 'Can you stop? Can you stop?' But she would cry laughing, I would make her laugh so hard that she would cry laughing. And she would literally let me go in front of the class and do stupid stuff. That's what got me to fall in love with being able to get in front of people."

HOLCOMB: "We tend to romanticize the notion of coming home. But it can be complicated. What is this actually like for you?”

KOY: “This is a surreal moment. This whole homecoming has been crazy."

HOLCOMB: "Do you prefer giant stadiums or tiny little comedy clubs?”

KOY: “Oh I don't care. I don't care if it's 10 people or 20,000 people. I just love the art. I love to be in front of people and just trying. Just believe in yourself, believe in what you're saying, and don't let anyone tell you not to say it. No one believes in you more than you. No one. You're your biggest fan. So support yourself, believe in yourself, and don't let your dream die."

HOLCOMB: "You got chocked up during the ceremony. This is real for you?”

KOY: “Yeah, yeah. Don't do it now, I don't want to get emotional again, I'm a very emotional guy, I wear it on my sleeve. (laughs) When you hear 'no' a lot, and I've heard it a lot, a lot, it feels good when you finally hear that 'yes.' Because you're never too old. If you're breathing, your dream is still living.”

HOLCOMB: “When I interviewed you a few months ago for (your movie) ‘Easter Sunday,’ I asked where you have to eat when you come back here. Do you remember what you said?”

KOY: “Did I say Ivar’s?”

HOLCOMB: “You did. So your friends there were excited and wanted me to deliver something…” (hands Jo a bag with Ivar’s swag)

KOY: "Aww, come on! This is so cool! Do you know how broke I was when I was a kid? I couldn't even afford Ivar's. This is beautiful. I love this. ‘Keep clam.’ I'm always going to come back to Tacoma and do it big like this."