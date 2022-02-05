Auburn firefighters adopt abandoned kittens

South King Fire and Rescue found themselves in charge of newborn kittens after they were left at Station 65.

Anytime we are able to have animals on the show, it's a good day here at New Day Northwest, and even better when they are adorable kittens! Lieutenant Ann Hoag of South King Fire and Rescue joined New Day with some very special guests, Eloise, Moose, and Gandalf, joined by their adoptive mother, Cricket!

On Thursday, April 7th, local members of the community found five cats abandoned by South King Fire and Rescue Station 65, which is currently not staffed and under construction. After being cared for overnight, the cats were dropped off at SKFR Station 64 the next morning and received with open arms.

All eight cats are now microchipped, and up to date on their medical care. They all have better futures ahead of them, thanks to SKFR personnel and loving community members.

A message from South King Fire and Rescue:

While we don't typically recommend our fire stations as the first option for abandoned or injured animals, we're always happy to help connect our community with the appropriate resources.

If you have probable CLAWS to believe that you have found an animal in need, please reach out to animal services FUR-st, such as CLAW enforcement animal control or Regional Animal Services of King County.