Karamo Brown says cast of 'Queer Eye' faced discrimination while filming new season in Texas

Brown says hate towards the "Fab 5" was vocal. The Emmy Award-winning series from Netflix is filming its sixth season in Texas with a home base in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The “Fab 5” faced discrimination in Texas while filming the upcoming season of "Queer Eye," cast member Karamo Brown said on the People Every Day podcast Wednesday.

Brown said the cast and crew of Netflix’s Emmy-award-winning series are having fun but are seeing blatant hatred. He told podcast host Breanne L. Heldman that Texas “needed us five queers to be down here” given the pandemic and current political climate. He added that the discrimination against both himself and his fellow cast members was vocal.

"This is real conversations of coming across people who are very blatant about 'I don't interact with Black folks, I don't interact with brown folks, I don't interact with y’all gays,’” Brown said on the podcast.

Given the circumstances, Brown said the sixth season is one of the most extraordinary.

The show follows the “Fab 5” – Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France – as they seek to give emotional makeovers to individuals nominated by their family and friends. Brown is the crew’s pop culture expert.

Brown said this season is the first time he’s ever had a nominee say “I hated you” after the process was over.

“I think a lot of times these individuals have never been challenged by someone who is Black,” Brown said.

Queer Eye resumed filming in Austin this April. The sixth season of the show began filming in March 2020, but production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear when Netflix will release the sixth season.