Comedian Taylor Tomlinson coming to Spokane in October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Taylor Tomlinson is bringing 'The Have It All Tour' to Spokane in October.

The California native has released two Netflix stand-up specials. She has been mining everything from her childhood to her dating escapades for an entirely new live show on the heels of her second hour-long special, Look At You.

Tomlinson is on TIME 100's next comedian list and on Forbes’ 30 Under 30.

The American comedian will perform on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Tickets for her show will go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at TicketsWest.com. Tickets range from $29.75 to $79.75.

Tomlinson's tour to the West includes one show in Spokane and one more in Seattle. She will be visiting other cities in the U.S., Canada, Austria and New Zealand.

