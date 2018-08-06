A story inspired by real people in Spokane is coming to the big screen. TAG is appearing in theaters next week—telling the story of a group of Gonzaga Prep students that have continued to play a life-long game of tag. Here’s your chance to get tickets to a private release and screening next week.

All you have to do is ‘TAG’ our anchor Jen York on the morning of June 12 at Huckleberry's on the South Hill. Jen will be broadcasting live and giving away two tickets to folks who come by and say "Tag!"

She has a limited number of tickets and it’s all first come first serve—until tickets run out.

The game begins at 7a.m. Huckleberry's on South Monroe in Spokane. The screening is the next day, Wednesday, June 13 at 7p.m. at RiverPark Square - AMC.

RELATED: Movie inspired by G Prep alumni premieres in Los Angeles

"Tag," the movie, is based on the story of several Gonzaga Prep alumni. They started a game of tag in high school during the 1980s. Years later, the game still has not ended.

The movie stars Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson, Ed Helms, Jon Hamm and Hannibal Buress.

The movie hits theaters around the country on June 15.

© 2018 KREM