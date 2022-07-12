'Euphoria' star, Spokane native Sydney Sweeney earns two Emmy nominations

The breakout star received Emmy nods for her supporting roles in 'Euphoria' and 'The White Lotus.'

SPOKANE, Wash. — After learning she received two Emmy nominations, 24-year-old Spokane native Sydney Sweeney was already in tears when she made the celebratory call to her mother.

“There weren’t many words,” Sweeney said in an interview with The New York Times. “It was more of crying and saying how proud she was.”

On Tuesday, Sweeney received Emmy nominations for supporting actress in a drama for her role as Cassie Howard in the HBO series "Euphoria." She was also nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in "The White Lotus." Both roles gave her an equal challenge that she was excited to take on.

“I appreciate the characters that I get to play, so the fact that people have been touched by my character — that’s what means so much to me. It’s an amazing feeling, and I’m very appreciative,” Sweeney told The New York Times.

When it comes to her hometown, Sweeney keeps it close to her heart, mentioning Gonzaga University in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

"I was a little girl with a big imagination," she told Fallon. "We’re a smaller town. So I put together a five-year business presentation of what could happen if [my parents] let me.”

Now, the actress has more than fifty credits to her name, including roles in "The Handmaid's Tale," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Pretty Little Liars," and "Sharp Objects."

