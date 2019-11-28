COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Stephen Colbert heard his book "Whose Boat is This Boat?" was targeted by the Coeur D'Alene Library bandit, he set out to make sure the library would receive a copy that's impossible to hide.

Last night, he aired the Coeur d'Alene library receiving the gift on his show, which was filmed with the help of KREM 2 staff.

The book, which Colbert calls "an actual functional actual book," is four feet wide and three feet tall, and weighs 27 pounds.

Colbert showed video of library staff jokingly looking for somewhere big enough to fit the book, as well as footage of a librarian reading it to children.

Colbert was especially excited by one child, who used the book as a tent.

"Not only does this book fund hurricane relief, this edition can be used as temporary shelter," Colbert said.

Two children also checked the book out, and lugged the book to their car, where it took up the entire trunk.

"If the kids do a book report on it it counts as both language arts, and PE," he said.

Colbert let the library director, Bette Ammon, have the last word.

"Any time a book is censored, a million more people want to read it, so thank you," she said.

