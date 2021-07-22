'Lights, camera, action!': Spokane's Garland Theater reopens Friday

The movie theater has been closed for nearly 16 months due to COVID-19.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Garland Theater in Spokane is officially reopening on Friday after a 16-month hiatus due to COVID-19.

The theater, as well as their popular bar, Bon Bon, will be fully reopened.



The films showing will be Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Moviegoers can also expect postponed releases, like F9 The Fast Saga, A Quiet Place Part II and more.

The theater said in a post on Instagram that they will be selling and renewing year passes. The passes are $75 and a single movie ticket is $5.

New kitchen, bar and concession staff were hired before the reopening. In a social media post, they wrote that they saw an "overwhelming response" to the hiring announcement.

The Garland Theater first opened in November 1945. It was considered the Premier movie house in the west, according to the theater's website.

The theater briefly closed in the early 1960s when the owner said it "had everything but customers," the website said. It was also an X-rated theater from May 1986 to November 1988. Then, it reopened as a discount theater.