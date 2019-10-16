SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time since 2012 Professional Bull Riding, or PBR, is coming to Spokane in January.

PBR is bringing the Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour to the Spokane Arena on Jan. 25, 2020. Tickets start at $15, and are up for sale now on ticketswest.com.

The Spokane classic will be the seventh event so far in Professional Bull Riding this year. Competitors from across the globe will converge in Spokane for the event, according to a spokesperson.

The 2020 PBR season consists of 30 stops along the way, with the top competitors walking away with cash prizes, and a chance to be crowned the 2020 Pendleton Whiskey River tour champion. The PBR finals will be hosted in Las Vegas, from Oct. 30 - Nov. 1, with the winner gaining automatic entrance into the PBR World Finals.

The Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour began in 2014, and is currently the fastest growing tour on the PBR circuit. PBR currently has more than 700 riders who participate in 200 events each year and features the top 35 bull riders in the world, according to PBR.

RELATED: Bull rider helps donate to Spokane Shriners after recovery

RELATED: Competitor dies after being injured during Professional Bull Riders event in Denver

RELATED: 13-year-old Spokane boy prepares for world bull riding finals

RELATED: Spokane Shock might be rejoining the IFL

Editors Note: The video below is about free Wi-Fi being offered at the Spokane Arena.