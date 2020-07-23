Spokane Symphony cancels fall concerts, moves season to 2021

Free Labor Day weekend concerts have been canceled as well.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Symphony announced Thursday that it will move its 75th season to 2021 over coronavirus concerns, according to a press release.

The Symphony also canceled free Labor Day weekend concerts scheduled for September 5 and 7.

“It was a painful decision, but it was the right thing to do for the health and safety of our musicians and the public,” said The Spokane Symphony's Board President Elizabeth Kelley.

The Spokane Symphony season runs from September through May each year, and includes ten concerts of classical music, six pops concerts, and special events like “The Music of Harry Potter” at Halloween, “’Star Wars’ in Concert” and other “Movies & Music” concerts, the Nutcracker Ballet, and New Year’s Eve with Beethoven’s Ninth, according to the release.

Those events were rescheduled for the Spokane Symphony's 76th season, which will start in September 2021 at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox..

The Symphony said it's still planning education and outreach ideas in the interim.

"We’ll find ways to keep the flame of classical music burning in the Inland Northwest. Now, more than ever, we need the human connection that music brings,” said Music Director James Lowe.

Current Spokane Symphony season subscribers and ticket holders can keep their current tickets for next season. Ticket holders can also exchange their tickets for "symphony credit" with an added value of 10%, which can be used through the end of the 2021-2022 season.