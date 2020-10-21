Spokane native joins Gwen Stefani's team during 'The Voice' blind auditions

Liam St. John, 29, is a Spokane native and graduate of Whitworth University. He ultimately chose his love of music over a marketing career.

SPOKANE, Wash — A 29-year-old Spokane native wowed two celebrity judges during blind auditions of NBC singing show "The Voice" on Tuesday night.

Watch the full video of St. John's blind audition below.

Liam St. John was involved in music and theater growing up, but he focused on sports and education. He ran track while attending Whitworth University, where he got a degree in marketing, according to a press release.

St. John later earned his Master of Business Administration and went on to coach the track team, but he ultimately chose his love of music over a marketing career, the press release says. Right now, he books his own shows and promotes them.

During his blind audition for "The Voice," St. John sang a cover of "Sex & Candy" by Marcy Playground. Country superstar and judge Blake Shelton was the first to turn his chair for St. John, followed by pop singer Gwen Stefani.

“Only two people turned around for you. I mean, I’m afraid that there may be some hearing issues or it could just be overall personality or bad taste or something," Shelton said after St. John's audition, addressing fellow judge John Legend.

Shelton tried to persuade St. John to join his team by professing that he knows Spokane is pronounced "Spo-CAN" rather than "Spo-CANE."

Nonetheless, St. John chose Stefani as his coach and successfully secured a spot on Team Gwen.

This isn't the first time an Inland Northwest native has appeared on the popular singing show.

Jacob Maxwell, a 20-year-old Coeur d'Alene native, advanced to the Top 24 of the show in 2019. He sang a cover of the Taylor Swift song "Delicate" during his blind audition.